The Ghost Inside release Move Me video

The Ghost Inside have released a video for their track Move Me.

It features on their 2014 album entitled Dear Youth which was released in November via Epitaph Records.

Frontman Jonathan Vigil tells Revolver of the track: “Everyone has those times when things don’t go their way. Sometimes it’s worse than others and it feels like it will never end.

“The thing to remember is that just as easily as things went south, it could all turn back around in the blink of an eye. Almost as if you’re waking up from a bad dream.”

The Ghost Inside will hit the road later this month across North America before heading to Australia for a run of dates.

Oct 23: Sanata Cruz The Catalyst, CA

Oct 24: Reno PB&J’s, NV

Oct 26: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Oct 27: Seattle El Corzon, WA

Oct 28: Richland Ray’s Golden Lion, WA

Oct 30: Salt Lake City The Loading Dock, UT

Nov 01: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Nov 03: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Nov 04: Toledo Frankie’s, OH

Nov 05: Lansing The Loft, MI

Nov 06: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Nov 07: Reading Reverb, PA

Nov 08: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Nov 09: New York The Marlin Room At Webster Hall, NY

Nov 10: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Nov 12: Raleigh Southland Ballroom, NC

Nov 13: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Nov 14: Birmingham Zydeco, AL

Nov 16: Fort Worth Tomcats, TX

Nov 17: San Antonio Korova, TX

Nov 18: Lubbock Jake’s Sports Cafe, TX

Nov 20: Mesa Nile Theatre, AZ

Nov 21: Upland The Grizzly Den, CA

Nov 22: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

Nov 24: San Diego Soma Sidestage, CA

Dec 14: Perth Arena, Australia

Dec 16: Hindmarsh Entertainment Centre, Australia

Dec 17: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Dec 19: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Dec 20: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia