The Ghost Inside release Between The Lines video

A still from the Inbetween The Lines video

The Ghost Inside have released a video for their song Between The Lines.

The track is lifted from their latest album The Returners. The promo features footage of their previous performances and their on-the-road antics.

They say: “We aren’t able to do anything new for you guys right now, so here is a video for Between The Lines – we look like babies.”

Last week the metalcore band were given the award for Most Dedicated Fans at the Alternative Press Awards – their first onstage reunion since their tour bus was involved in a crash which claimed two lives in El Paso, Texas, last November. The band members suffered varying degrees of injuries.

The Ghost Inside are lined up to play at next year’s Vans Warped Tour.

