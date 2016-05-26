The Ghost Inside singer Vigil undergoes further surgery

The Ghost Inside frontman Jonathan Vigil has undergone further surgery on his ankle.

He sustained a fractured back and neck, broken ankles, ligament damage to his knee, a broken tooth and a wound on his back and had to have a skin graft on his right elbow after their tour bus crashed into a truck in El Paso, Texas, last November.

He began the long road to recovery in January but reported yesterday that he suffered a setback which meant he had to undergo further medical treatment.

He said: “One of the screws in my ankle came out and broke through the skin. I didn’t even know that was something that could happen. I had it removed today and go in for surgery to replace all the current hardware in there so I don’t get another bone infection.

“It delays my recovery longer which means I’m further away from walking on my own. It’s irritating, it’s disheartening and it’s defeating but in the words of a very wise man, ‘There’s no set back that can set me back.’”

He’s now checked in to say the operation was a success and adds: “I’m stuck in bed for the next week or two. Time for some NHL 16, Destiny and Overwatch.”

Both drivers were killed in the smash, while drummer Andrew Tkaczyk lost his leg and guitarist Zach Johnson endured more than 26 hours of surgery to his feet, legs and hips. Tkaczyk recently played drums for the first time since the accident.

The Ghost Inside are scheduled for 2017’s Vans Warped Tour, but guitarist Zach Johnson insisted the band will take their time to recover before returning to the stage.

