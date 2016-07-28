Brad Wilk wishes Bill Ward was on Black Sabbath’s 13

Rage Against The Machine and Prophets Of Rage drummer Brad Wilk says it was a dream come true to appear on Black Sabbath’s final album – but he still wishes Bill Ward had done it instead.

Ward fell out with his bandmates over what he regarded as an “unsignable” contract, and the disagreement later disintegrated into a war of words, particularly between Ward and frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Wilk took the drumstool for 2013 release 13, which was later confirmed to be the band’s last word from the studio.

He tells Alternative Nation: “I was a 14-year-old kid sitting in his room with a record player, trying to learn BIll Ward parts, and Black Sabbath is one of my favourite groups of all time.

“To be asked to play with them was an incredible experience. For the first week it was really hard to even deal with the fact that I was in a room with them, possibly heading towards making a record with them.”

He describes working with Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and producer Rick Rubin as a positive experience, adding: “To say I was part of it was incredible.”

But he continues: “I wish it could have been Bill Ward instead of me – as amazing as i was for me.”

RATM offshoot Prophets Of Rage recently recorded their first tracks with Brendan O’Brien. Wilk reports: “We only had a few days so we recorded Prophets Of Rage and The Party’s Over. All of us would like to continue working with him, hopefully before our tour starts.

Meanwhile, the drummer says there’s a good chance of an Audioslave reunion, because their relationship with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell has never been better.

“I love Chris,” Wilk says. “I don’t think anyone has any bad feelings – that band had a really good run, and I think it was time to move on, and that’s what happened.”

Asked directly whether there’s a real possibility of them getting back together, he replies: “I would say yes.”

Last year Cornell spoke of his own interest in a reunion. Black Sabbath’s The End tour finishes in February. Prophets Of Rage begin their first US tour next month.

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

