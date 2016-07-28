Crowbar aim for September album launch

Crowbar are eyeing a late September launch for their 11th studio album.

In an interview with Thunder Underground, guitarist and vocalist Kirk Windstein gives an update on work on the follow-up to 2014’s Symmetry In Black – and says it harks back to the outfit’s earlier work.

He says: “It’s done. Tentatively, for now, it’ll be out the last Tuesday in September.”

He adds: “It’s a little more old school but fresh. Some of the songs to me sound like Crowbar from some of the older records. My singing style has evolved a lot and personally, I like it a lot better.

“Back then I was trying to find my voice. It sounds amazing sonically, the riffs in the songs are great. It’s a fresh, old Crowbar record.”

Last month, the band parted company with bassist Jeff Golden and replaced him with returning founder member Todd ‘Sexy T’ Strange. Golden later reported that he’d been fired by text message, but said he knew it was coming.

Crowbar are currently on tour with Carcass across the US.

Jul 29: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Jul 30: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Jul 31: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Aug 01: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Aug 02: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Aug 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Aug 04: New York Gramercy, NY

Aug 05: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

