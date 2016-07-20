The Ghost Inside together on stage for first time since bus crash

The Ghost Inside have reunited on stage for the first time since last year’s fatal bus crash that claimed two lives.

The band were honoured with the award for Most Dedicated Fans at 2016 Alternative Press Music Awards, and they’ve released a video showing them at the ceremony in Ohio.

It can be viewed below.

Accepting the award, frontman Jonathan Vigil says: “I know it’s a really shitty thing to say but it’s the honest to God truth – I was done, and the fans brought me back to life and made me want to get back on stage again.

“I want to send this award out not just to the fans but to the two drivers who passed away in the accident. This one’s for them.”

The band’s tour bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in El Paso, Texas, in November. Both drivers were killed and the band members suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk lost his leg and has since returned to playing the drums, having had a prosthetic leg fitted.

Also speaking at the Alternative Press Awards, bass player Jim Riley adds: “This award is not really about the five of us, it’s about rooms full of people like this all across the country and this world who support not just our band, but all bands and music and art.”

Riley continues: “We accept this award on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of people who have reached out to us directly and indirectly since our unfortunate mishap last year.

“Your support has really made it a lot easier for us to fight back and get up here on this stage. I didn’t think, eight months ago, that I’d be standing here with these guys again – I didn’t think we’d ever be standing again. It’s because of you, you are the inspiration.”

The Ghost Inside are lined up to play at next year’s Vans Warped Tour and Tkaczyk says he’s looking forward to getting back to live performing soon.

