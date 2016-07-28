Vince Neil battery trial date set

Former Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge, and the case will go to court in September.

He’s accused of misdemeanour battery after an incident in Las Vegas in April, which included actor Nicolas Cage and comedian Carrot Top.

A woman, thought be hunting autographs, claims that Neil grabbed her by the hair when she approached the trio at the Aria Casino-Hotel.

Neil, 55, didn’t appear in court when his plea was entered yesterday (July 27). His representative, David Chesnoff, said: “We’re going to do our own investigation, which we’ve already started. I ask people not to prejudge situations until all the facts come out.”

Justice Of The Peace Cynthia Cruz set September 19 as the trial date.

VInce Neil working on 'fun, nasty' solo album