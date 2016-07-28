Pink Floyd to release ultimate box set The Early Years

Pink Floyd will release the ultimate box set The Early Years 1965-1972 on November 11.

The collection explores the first seven years of the band’s 50-plus year career in a deluxe 27-disc package. It will feature 20 previously unreleased tracks and seven hours of unreleased live material. It’ll also contain over 15 hours of video, such as TV appearances, BBC sessions, outtakes, demos and three feature films – The Committee, More and La Vallee.

Music from Pink Floyd-composed 1970 film Zabriskie Point has also been remixed and updated for the forthcoming box set.

The Early Years 1965-1972 “will give collectors the opportunity to hear the evolution of the band and witness their part in cultural revolutions from their earliest recordings and studio sessions to the years prior to the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon, one of the biggest selling albums of all time.

“From the single Arnold Layne to the 20-minute epic Echoes, fans will see the invention of psychedelic progressive rock via an insightful collection that explores the Pink Floyd story from the time Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Nick Mason and Syd Barrett met at London’s Regent Street Polytechnic through to Syd’s departure and David Gilmour joining to form the iconic lineup.”

The box set is divided into six volumes – Cambridge St/Ation (1965-1967), Germin/Ation (1968), Dramatis/Ation (1969), Devi/Ation (1970), Reverber/Ation (1971), Obfusc/Ation (1972) and an exclusive bonus disc, Continu/Ation.

In addition to the deluxe set, Pink Floyd Records will also launch a 2-CD highlights album The Early Years – Cre/Ation on November 11.

Pink Floyd The Early Years Cre/Ation tracklist

CD 1

Arnold Layne See Emily Play Matilda Mother Jugband Blues Paintbox Flaming† (BBC Session, 25 Sept 1967) In The Beechwoods Point Me At The Sky Careful With That Axe, Eugene Embryo Ummagumma Radio Ad Grantchester Meadows Cymbaline† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969) Interstellar Overdrive† (Live, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Aug 1969) Green Is The Colour† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969) Careful With That Axe, Eugene† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969)

CD 2

On The Highway† Auto Scene Version 2 The Riot Scene Looking At Map Take Off Embryo (BBC Session, 16 July 1970) Atom Heart Mother (Live Montreux, 21 Nov 1970) Nothing Part 14 Childhood’s End Free Four Stay

