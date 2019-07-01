The Flower Kings and Kayak announce joint European tour

The Flower Kings have joined forces with Kayak for a European tour.

The two prog giants will play 12 dates together in December 2019. The tour starts on December 1 in Hamburg and reaches the UK on December 8, when the bands play the Scala in London.

“We will present The Flower Kings music from the early days plus some brand new musicthat is along the lines of the early music of the band - symphonic rock,” says The Flower Kings mainman Roine Stolt. “We're happy to bring our friends in Kayak along for this proggy double bill - it will be a monumental meltdown of melodic prog.”

The Flower Kings are currently putting the finishing touches to their new album, which is expected to be released ahead of the tour.

The Flower Kings & Kayak European tour 2019

Dec 1: Bahnhof St. Pauli, Hamburg, Germany

Dec 2: Musikzentrum, Hannover, Germany

Dec 3: OK Andaluzia, Piekary Slaskie, Poland

Dec 4: Klub U Bazyla, Poznan, Poland

Dec 6: Burgerweeshuis, Deventer, Netherlands

Dec 7: De Boergerij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Dec 8: Scala, London, UK

Dec 9: Piano, Dortmund, Germany

Dec 10: Columbia Theater, Berlin, Germany

Dec 11: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dec 12: Brewhouse, Gothernburg, Sweden

Dec 14: Kraken, Stockholm, Sweden