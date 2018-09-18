Roine Stolt’s The Flower King announce new album Manifesto Of An Alchemist

Roine Stolt has announced that he’ll release a new album later this year.

He’ll launch Manifesto Of An Alchemist under The Flower King banner on November 23 via InsideOut Music and it’ll feature a number of guest musicians, including Jonas Reingold, Hans Froberg, Michael Stolt, Marco Minnemann, Max Lorentz, Zach Kamins, Rob Townsend and Nad Sylvan.

Stolt says: “Unlike many later albums, where recordings have continued over months, this new album has been a fairly quick and effective affair – we started tracking in Holland at the beginning of July and mix was done by mid-August!

“The songs are written in a very unorthodox way. Some melodic content and some riffs are ideas that have been circulating for years – some may even be from before the first The Flower Kings album – they just hadn’t found a home in any of the bands or albums I did in the last 15 years yet.”

Stolt adds: “Like that first The Flower Kings album, I’m the main lead vocalist here again – it works as these lyrics are important to me and resonate with my view of the world.

“A lot of the guitar work is actually my spontaneous ‘demo’ guitars and that goes for much of the synth work, too. I didn’t want to process ideas too much as there is much power in the initial creation. I wanted to keep it that way.”

Manifesto Of An Alchemist will launch on limited edition CD digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP/CD and on digital platforms.

Stolt will head out on tour later this year where he’ll perform a selection of his new tracks along with songs from The Flower Kings back catalogue.

He says: “I am excited that the album will be released in November this year and at the same time will be in South America playing The Flower Kings music with a band that also includes Hasse Froberg and Jonas Reingold and also introduces two younger friends; Zach Kamins on keyboards and Mirko DiMaio on drums – both fabulous musicians.

“We will also bring this to Europe where we join forces with legends Spock's Beard.”

Find further details below.

Roine Stolt's The Flower King - Manifesto Of An Alchemist

1. Rainsong

2. Lost America

3. Ze Pawns

4. High Road

5. Rio Grande

6. Next To A Hurricane

7. The Alchemist

8. Baby Angels

9. Six Thirty Wake-Up

10. The Spell Of Money

South American 2018 tour dates

Nov 16: Sao Paolo Carioca Club, Brazil

Nov 18: Buenos Aires El Teatrito, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Teatro Nescafe, Chile

Nov 21: Lima Teatro Del Patronato Peruano Chino, Peru

Nov 23: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Nov 24: Mexico City Auditoria Blackberry, Mexico

InsideOutMusic 25th Anniversary European Tour feat. Spock’s Beard & Roine Stolt’s The Flower King

Nov 30: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Dec 01: Stockholm Kulturhuset Studion, Sweden

Dec 02: Malmo KB, Sweden

Dec 04: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris La Machine, France

Dec 07: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 08: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Dec 09: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Dec 10: Manchester Academy Club, UK