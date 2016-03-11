The Enid release Someone Shall Rise video

The Enid have released a video for the track Someone Shall Rise.

It features on the band’s upcoming album Dust, due out on April 1 – the final part of a trilogy which began with 2010’s Journey’s End and continued with 2012’s Invicta.

Frontman Joe Payne says: “With Robert Godfrey taking a step back, this song and video represent a huge step forward for the rest of us as a band.

“Someone Shall Rise is a perfect example of the direction we’ll be taking beyond the Godfrey years – it’s very us.

“The video was filmed at the Holy Sepulchre in Northampton, UK, a symbol of rebirth which we felt to be both beautiful and controversial for a song which can be interpreted as illusively spiritual and political.”

Godfrey sparked controversy earlier this week when he criticised the current state of progressive music, prompting Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing to respond. Godfrey later said he was “utterly dedicated” to seeing a new wave of artists emerge.

The Enid Dust tracklist