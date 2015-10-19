The Enid to release Dust in April

The Enid have announced they’ll release their next album entitled Dust next year.

It’s the final part of a trilogy of albums which began with 2010’s Journey’s End and continued with 2012’s Invicta – and it’s due out on April 1, 2016.

The band tell Prog: “Ever since we released Invicta three years ago, the pressure has been high while preparing for the follow up, Dust. It’s of upmost importance to us that we exceed the standard expected by our audience.

“We believe that something of great value takes great time and effort to achieve, so we have been working on all cylinders for the last few years on skill development and exploring our ideas.

“It all feels like something to be proud of, and we can’t wait to share our latest creation with everyone.”

The band have released a stream of the track 1000 Stars from Dust. Hear it below.

They’ll head out on tour to support the album with 10 dates across the UK, starting in Milton Keynes on October 30.

Dust tracklist