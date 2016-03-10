The Enid’s Godfrey responds to prog backlash

The Enid’s Robert John Godfrey has responded after facing backlash caused by his recent negative comments on the current state of progressive music.

Earlier this week, Godfrey pointed to Steven Wilson, insisting that the genre was full of “musos” who “offer absolutely no content that is memorable or meaningful.”

Many Prog readers expressed their disappointment at his comments, prompting magazine editor Jerry Ewing to give his own thoughts on Godfrey’s remarks.

Now Godfrey has approached Prog with a follow-up statement in which he says he’s “utterly dedicated” to seeing a new wave of artists emerge.

He says: “It would seem that I’ve provoked something of a debate with some comments I made concerning Steven Wilson and if I have caused any offence I can only apologise.

“I am utterly dedicated to seeing a truly new progressive movement emerge within the younger generation – and my work with Joe Payne and his friends has been to this end.

“Soon all of the founding fathers of the original progressive movement will have faded into the shadows. So what’s next, I wonder? Am I the only one fed-up with a diet of comfort food made up of carefully crafted pastiche?”

Godfrey will step back from live dates with The Enid following their show at London’s Cadogan Hall on April 2 – the last date on their road trip in support of latest album Dust, which is out on April 1.

Before the London show, The Enid will play Bristol’s Redgrave Theatre on March 18.

Dust tracklist

Born In The Fire Someone Shall Rise Monsters 1000 Stars When The World Is Full Trophy Heavy Hearts

The Enid Live In Newcastle