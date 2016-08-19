The Dead Daisies release Join Together video

The Dead Daisies have released a video for their cover of The Who track Join Together.

The song features on the band’s latest album Make Some Noise, which was issued earlier this month via SPV.

The US outfit report that the record has landed on 23 official charts across the world, with frontman John Corabi thanking fans for their support.

He says: “We want to thank all of our fans and friends around the world for the amazing support of our new record Make Some Noise. We have entered all of these charts around the world because of you and we can’t thank you enough. Keep spreading the word and we’ll see you on tour soon.

“To celebrate this, here’s our brand-new video for Join Together, our cover of The Who’s classic, filmed at Europe’s biggest open air festival Pryzstanek Woodstock. Rock’n’roll is alive and well – a true testament to how music makes people Join Together.”

The Dead Daisies previously issued album track Last Time I Saw The Sun from the follow-up to 2015’s Revolucion.

The band are currently on the road with Kiss, with the next tour date scheduled for August 20 at Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center.

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA (with Kiss)

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY (with Kiss)

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Kiss)

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME (with Kiss)

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT (with Kiss)

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA (with Kiss)

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV (with Kiss)

Oct 08: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

Oct 09: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan