The Dead Daisies stream Last Time I Saw The Sun

The Dead Daisies – featuring former members of Motley Crue and Whitesnake – have streamed their track Last Time I Saw The Sun.

It’s taken from Make Some Noise, their third album, which is released on August 5 via SPV.

Vocalist John Corabi says of the track, which was inspired by drummer Brian Tichy: “Lyrically it’s about being on the road – all this stuff of checking in and out of hotels, and stages, and people you meet.”

Ex Motley Crue man Corabi is joined in the band by Whitesnake and Dio ex Doug Aldrich, Thin Lizzy man Marco Mendoza and ex Ozzy and Whitesnake member Tichy, as well as bassist David Lowy.

The frontman recently told Classic Rock: “The thing about this band is that because we’re based all over the world, guys drop in and out for certain tours. Doug’s already right at home, and he had a ton of great ideas for this record – as did everybody.

“A lot of the guys on that list just filled in for a show or two when somebody had prior commitments. This is the easiest-going band I’ve ever been in. But now there’s a core band, and if schedules permit this is the line-up we’ll be taking forward.”

The Dead Daisies are currently touring Europe, with North American dates and further European appearances to follow.

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Knislinge Helgeafestivalen, Sweden

Aug 08: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI (with Kiss)

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial Coliseum, IN (with Kiss)

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA (with Kiss)

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY (with Kiss)

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Kiss)

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME (with Kiss)

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT (with Kiss)

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA (with Kiss)

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV (with Kiss)

Oct 08: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

Oct 09: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

John Corabi aims to avoid Motley Crue feud

Ex Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi on the upcoming Dead Daisies tour