Dead Daisies engage in Revolución

Revolución is the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled debut. The band now feature former Motley Crue singer John Corabi, Guns N’ Roses pairing Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed on guitar and keyboards, guitarist David Lowy, bass player Marco Mendoza — who’s previously played with Thin Lizzy and Ted Nugent — and drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne).

“When we were in the writing process, the idea came up to write a song about Mexico and all the experience of it, having spent the first 15 years of my life there, I was obviously exited,” says Mendoza. “The result was a rocking in your face anthem with a very strong melody and hook!! “MEXICO.” We had a chance to play it live a few times and you could see the positive reaction on the fans faces, this is a winner in my opinion!!”

In February 2015 the Dead Daisies played in Havana, Cuba, during a cultural exchange organised by the Cuban Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute of Music and the Cuban Rock Agency. This experience is being documented in a film shot by rock photographer Katarina Benzova and Cuban videographer Karel Renzoly Green. Benzova is also publishing a book about the trip. Both are also entitled Revolución. The documentary trailer can be viewed below.

Revolución (cover art below) is released on June 1.