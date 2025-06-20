Sunset Strip meets Nashville as Mötley Crüe and Dölly Partön team up for unexpected version of Home Sweet Home
Listen to Dölly Crüe's version of the classic power ballad Home Sweet Home now
Country star Dolly Parton, who asked Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and John 5 to join her on 2023's unexpected rock album Rockstar, has returned the favour. Parton appears on a new version of the band's classic 1985 ballad Home Sweet Home, which is taken from an upcoming best-of compilation.
From The Beginning is scheduled for release on September 12 and contains 20 songs, ranging from the debut album opener Live Wire through to 2024's Cancelled single. As for Home Sweet Home, it's a reworking of the original recording featuring founding guitarist Mick Mars rather than an entirely new version, and is out now. Full tracklist below.
“Originally released in 1985, Home Sweet Home has meant so much to both our fans and us," say the band. "Collaborating with the legendary Dolly Parton to celebrate its 40th anniversary was an absolute career highlight."
Parton has not yet released a statement. Indeed, she hasn't published anything on social media since sharing her recipe for beef pot roast single-serve earlier this month.
In 2009, another country music star, Guns N' Roses fan Carrie Underwood, recorded a version of the song, releasing it as a single and on the deluxe edition of her Play On album. And four years earlier, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Crüe released a charity version of Home Sweet Home featuring vocals from Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.
From The Beginning is available to pre-order now.
Mötley Crüe: From The Beginning tracklist
01. Live Wire
02. Take Me To The Top
03. Shout At The Devil (2021 remaster)
04. Looks That Kill (2021 remaster)
05. Too Young To Fall In Love (2021 remaster)
06. Smokin’ In The Boys Room (2021 remaster)
07. Home Sweet Home (2021 remaster)
08. Girls, Girls, Girls
09. Wild Side
10. Dr. Feelgood (2024 remaster)
11. Without You (2024 remaster)
12. Kickstart My Heart (2024 remaster)
13. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (2024 remaster)
14. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (2024 remaster)
15. Primal Scream
16. The Dirt (Est. 1981)
17. Saints Of Los Angeles (Gang Vocal)
18. Dogs Of War
19. Cancelled
20. Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.