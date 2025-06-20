Who wore it best? Mötley Crüe in 1985, Dolly Parton in 2023

Country star Dolly Parton, who asked Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and John 5 to join her on 2023's unexpected rock album Rockstar, has returned the favour. Parton appears on a new version of the band's classic 1985 ballad Home Sweet Home, which is taken from an upcoming best-of compilation.

From The Beginning is scheduled for release on September 12 and contains 20 songs, ranging from the debut album opener Live Wire through to 2024's Cancelled single. As for Home Sweet Home, it's a reworking of the original recording featuring founding guitarist Mick Mars rather than an entirely new version, and is out now. Full tracklist below.

“Originally released in 1985, Home Sweet Home has meant so much to both our fans and us," say the band. "Collaborating with the legendary Dolly Parton to celebrate its 40th anniversary was an absolute career highlight."

Parton has not yet released a statement. Indeed, she hasn't published anything on social media since sharing her recipe for beef pot roast single-serve earlier this month.

In 2009, another country music star, Guns N' Roses fan Carrie Underwood, recorded a version of the song, releasing it as a single and on the deluxe edition of her Play On album. And four years earlier, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Crüe released a charity version of Home Sweet Home featuring vocals from Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

From The Beginning is available to pre-order now.

Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton) - YouTube Watch On

Mötley Crüe: From The Beginning tracklist

01. Live Wire

02. Take Me To The Top

03. Shout At The Devil (2021 remaster)

04. Looks That Kill (2021 remaster)

05. Too Young To Fall In Love (2021 remaster)

06. Smokin’ In The Boys Room (2021 remaster)

07. Home Sweet Home (2021 remaster)

08. Girls, Girls, Girls

09. Wild Side

10. Dr. Feelgood (2024 remaster)

11. Without You (2024 remaster)

12. Kickstart My Heart (2024 remaster)

13. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (2024 remaster)

14. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (2024 remaster)

15. Primal Scream

16. The Dirt (Est. 1981)

17. Saints Of Los Angeles (Gang Vocal)

18. Dogs Of War

19. Cancelled

20. Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)