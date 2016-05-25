The Dead Daisies detail Make Some Noise

The Dead Daisies have released further details on their third album entitled Make Some Noise.

The follow-up to 2015’s Revolucion is out on August 5 via SPV – and along with the tracklist and cover art, the band have issued a short teaser clip to give fans a taster of what to expect. View it below.

The Dead Daisies parted ways with Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed earlier this year after the pair joined Guns N’ Roses for their reunion shows.

The band quickly recruited Doug Aldrich, and the former Dio and Whitesnake guitarist will appear on Make Some Noise and play with the band on their summer European tour dates.

Frontman John Corabi said: “Europe is always a blast. We love the festivals, and we’re very much looking forward to playing another run of shows in the UK as well as our own dates in Germany. We’ll bring new songs, a new monster player on guitar – so let‘s do this.”

Later in the year, The Dead Daisies will hit the road with Kiss across the US.

Make Some Noise is available for pre-order.

The Dead Daisies Make Some Noise tracklist

Long Way To Go We All Fall Down Song And A Prayer Mainline Make Some Noise Fortunate Son Last Time I Saw The Sun Mine All Mine How Does It Feel Freedom All The Same Join Together

May 29: Herborn Hessentags Arena, Germany

Jul 14: Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 15: Kostryzn Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 16: Masters Of Rock Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Dublin Academy Green Room

Jul 21: Belfast Limelight

Jul 22: Derby Derby Rock & Blues Custom Show

Jul 23: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 24: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival

Jul 26: Wolverhamptom Slade Rooms

Jul 27: Bingley Arts Centre

Jul 29: Cologne Luxir, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Aug 01: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

Aug 02: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Knislinge Helgeafestivalen, Sweden

Aug 08: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI (with Kiss)

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial Coliseum, IN (with Kiss)

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA (with Kiss)

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY (with Kiss)

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Kiss)

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME (with Kiss)

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT (with Kiss)

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA (with Kiss)

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV (with Kiss)

Oct 08: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

Oct 09: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan