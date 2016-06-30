The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps celebrated in Cirque Du Soleil video

An orchestral version of the Beatles’ track While My Guitar Gently Weeps has been incorporated into a video to mark the 10th anniversary of Cirque Du Soleil’s Las Vegas show, The Beatles LOVE.

The promo incorporates highlights from the show, which has run at the Mirage Hotel, Las Vegas, since 2006, along with an animation technique called projection mapping. No CGI was used in the production of the clip which was was directed by Dandypunk, Andre Kasten and Leah Moyer.

The orchestral version of the George Harrison-penned classic was arranged by the late Beatles producer George Martin in 2006 and featured on the Love album released the same year.

Earlier this month, a trailer for the Beatles documentary Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years was released. The Ron Howard-directed film launches in cinemas across the UK on September 15, and rolls out in the US, Australia and New Zealand on September 16. It’ll hit Japan on September 22.

