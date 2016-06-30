Lemmy’s life and Motorhead celebrated in new magazine

TeamRock Presents Motorhead – The Ultimate Tribute is a 148-page special edition dedicated entirely to the legendary British band and their iconic singer featuring new interviews with the surviving members of Motorhead, rare photographs and classic encounters taken from the archives of Classic Rock and Metal Hammer magazines.

Edited by Geoff Barton (ex-Sounds and Kerrang!), the collectible magazine traces the band’s history across the last five decades, from Lemmy’s very first interview shortly after he had been kicked out of Hawkwind up to the great man’s final stand, taking in classic TV appearances, broken necks and (alleged) phone calls with Halle Berry.

“They say that Muhammad Ali brought out the best in the sports writers who met him. Lemmy was a bit like that too,” says TeamRock editor-in-chief Scott Rowley. “He was fond of music writers and sparring with them was a bit of a sport to him. The result was some of the funniest, warmest articles we’ve published in Classic Rock and Metal Hammer and it’s great to have them all collected here.”

Surviving Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee also open up about life after Lemmy in brand new interviews, while producer Cameron Webb, Motorhead manager Todd Singerman and PR supremo Ute Kromrey look back at their long and eventful relationships with the great man – and what the future holds.

“Motorhead died with Lemmy,” says Mikkey Dee. “How could there be a Motorhead without him? On behalf of Lemmy, I’d like to say thanks for everything.”

TeamRock Presents Motorhead – The Ultimate Tribute is available worldwide now on teamrockmags.com and in UK based WHSmith high street stores.