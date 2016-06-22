Beatles Touring Years documentary to launch in September

A trailer for The Beatles documentary Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years has been streamed online.

Directed by Academy Award-winning Ron Howard, the film includes rare and exclusive archive footage from the early years of the Fab Four’s career. It launches in cinemas across the UK on September 15, and rolls out in the US, Australia and New Zealand on September 16. It’ll hit Japan on September 22.

The film is described as exploring “How John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr came together to become this extraordinary phenomenon, The Beatles. It will explore their inner workings – how they made decisions, created their music and built their collective career together – all the while, exploring The Beatles’ extraordinary and unique musical gifts and their remarkable, complementary personalities.”

Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years will also be available to stream exclusively to Hulu subscribers from September 17.

The Beatles’ former press officer John Barrow who coined the term ‘The Fab Four’ died last month aged 80.

