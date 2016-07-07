The Apocalypse Blues Revue premiere The Tower

The Apocalypse Blues Revue have premiered their track The Tower exclusively with TeamRock.
The band is centred around Godsmack men Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola, who are joined in the lineup by vocalist Ray ‘Rafer John’ Cerbone and bassist Brian Carpenter.
They’ll release their self-titled album on August 26 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.
Larkin said of the project: “As far as blues goes, Apocalypse Blues Revue is a little heavier, a little darker, and has some punk rock attitude in the lyrics.
“We wanted to make something deep that will provoke thought. It had to be evil though. We’re not trying to make it happy. It’s called blues for a reason. It was also an opportunity to show the world what a phenomenal guitar player Tony is.”
The Apocalypse Blues Revue tracklist
- Evil Is As Evil Does
- Junkie Hell
- Devil Plays A Strat
- I Think Not
- Whiskey In My Coffee
- The Tower
- Crossed Over
- Blues Are Fallin’ From The Sky
- Work In Progress
- The Devil In Me
- Blue Cross
- When The Music’s Over (bonus track)