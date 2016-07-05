Queen, Pink Floyd, Beatles head up best selling albums of all time in the UK

A list of the biggest selling albums of all time in the UK has been released.

The country’s Official Albums Chart began 60 years ago this week, with Frank Sinatra’s Songs For Swinging Lovers taking the first top spot on July 22, 1956.

Since then, 1100 albums have reached the coveted no.1 spot – and the UK’s all time favourite album has been revealed as Queen’s Greatest Hits which launched in 1981.

Queen guitarist Brian May says: “Great news, amazing news from the Official Chart Company. Apparently Queen’s Greatest Hits has passed the six million mark in sales, which is incredible.

“So I just want to say thanks to everyone who has supported us through the years and we hope to continue to serve you

Also in the top 10 are Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles at no.3, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon at no.7, while Queen’s 1991 compilation Greatest Hits II is at no. 10.

Other albums of note in the top 60 are Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours from 1977 at no.11, Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell from 1977 at no.19, the Beatles 1 from 2000 at no. 20, Simon & Garfunkel’s 1970 album Bridge Over Troubled Water at no.21, U2’s The Joshua Tree from 1987 at no.36, Phil Collins 1989 record But Seriously from 1989 at no. 39, and Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells from 1973 at no.42.

Find the full list below.

Queen's best-selling Greatest Hits album

The UK’s official 60 biggest selling albums of all time