Queen, Pink Floyd, Beatles head up best selling albums of all time in the UK

A list of the biggest selling albums of all time in the UK has been released.
The country’s Official Albums Chart began 60 years ago this week, with Frank Sinatra’s Songs For Swinging Lovers taking the first top spot on July 22, 1956.
Since then, 1100 albums have reached the coveted no.1 spot – and the UK’s all time favourite album has been revealed as Queen’s Greatest Hits which launched in 1981.
Queen guitarist Brian May says: “Great news, amazing news from the Official Chart Company. Apparently Queen’s Greatest Hits has passed the six million mark in sales, which is incredible.
“So I just want to say thanks to everyone who has supported us through the years and we hope to continue to serve you
Also in the top 10 are Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles at no.3, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon at no.7, while Queen’s 1991 compilation Greatest Hits II is at no. 10.
Other albums of note in the top 60 are Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours from 1977 at no.11, Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell from 1977 at no.19, the Beatles 1 from 2000 at no. 20, Simon & Garfunkel’s 1970 album Bridge Over Troubled Water at no.21, U2’s The Joshua Tree from 1987 at no.36, Phil Collins 1989 record But Seriously from 1989 at no. 39, and Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells from 1973 at no.42.
Find the full list below.
The UK’s official 60 biggest selling albums of all time
- Greatest Hits - Queen (1981)
- Gold: Greatest Hits - Abba (1992)
- Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band - Beatles (1967)
- 21 - Adele (2011)
- What’s The Story Morning Glory - Oasis (1995)
- Thriller - Michael Jackson (1982)
- The Dark Side Of The Moon - Pink Floyd (1973)
- Brothers In Arms - Dire Straits (1985)
- Bad - Michael Jackson (1987)
- Greatest Hits II - Queen (1991)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (1977)
- The Immaculate Collection - Madonna (1990)
- Back To Black - Amy Winehouse (2006)
- Stars - Simply Red (1991)
- Come On Over - Shania Twain (1997)
- Legend Bob Marley & The Wailers (1984)
- Back To Bedlam - James Blunt (2004)
- Urban Hymns - Verve (1997)
- Bat Out Of Hell - Meat Loaf (1977)
- 1 - Beatles (2000)
- Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon & garfunkel (1970)
- Dirty Dancing - Original Soundtrack (1987)
- Spirit - Leona Lewis (2007)
- Crazy Love - Michael Buble (2009)
- No Angel - Dido (2000)
- White Ladder - David Gray (1998)
- 25 - Adele (2015)
- Talk On Corners - Corrs (1997)
- Spice - Spice Girls (1996)
- The Fame - Lady Gaga (2008)
- A Rush Of Blood To The Head - Coldplay (2002)
- Life For Rent - Dido (2003)
- Only By The Night - Kings Of Leon (2008)
- Beautiful World - Take That (2006)
- Hopes And Fears - Keane (2004)
- The Joshua Tree - U2 (1987)
- The War Of The Worlds - Jeff Wayne (1978)
- Scissor Sisters - Scissor Sisters (2004)
- But Seriously - Phil Collins (1989)
- X&Y - Coldplay (2005)
- Jagged Little Pill - Alanis Morissette (1995)
- Tubular Bells - Mike Oldfield (1973)
- The Man Who - Travis (1999)
- Tracy Chapman - Tracy Chapman (1988)
- Parachutes - Coldplay (2000)
- Greatest Hits - Abba (1975)
- Grease - Original Soundtrack (1977)
- I’ve Been Expecting You - Robbie Williams (1998)
- X - Ed Sheeran (2014)
- Come Away With Me - Norah Jones (2002)
- Graceland - Paul Simon (1986)
- The Sound Of Music - Original Cast (1965)
- Ladies & Gentlemen, The Best Of - George Michael (1998)
- Tango In The Night - Fleetwood Mac (1987)
- The Marshall Mathers LP - Eminem (2000)
- Swing When You’re Winning - Robbie Williams (2001)
- Progress - Take That (2010)
- Eyes Open - Snow Patrol (2006)
- Never Forget: The Ultimate Collection - Take That (2005)
- Automatic For The People - REM (1992)