Steven Adler guests with Guns N’ Roses

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler made a guest appearance with the band in Cincinnati last night.

He played two songs – Out Ta Get Me and My Michelle – in his first onstage appearance with Axl Rose and co since 1990.

Frontman Rose introduced him to the Brown Stadium crowd by simply saying: “On the drums, you know this guy, Mr Steven Adler.” Adler, looking happy and healthy, grinned as he began Out Ta Get Me without comment. After the song Rose said: “I guess we should do another.”

Following My Michelle the singer repeated Adler’s name as he took his bows, hugged guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, threw his sticks into the crowd and left the stage, as current drummer Frank Ferrer returned.

Rumours had suggested that Adler would make an appearance at Guns N’ Roses’ first reunion show in Los Angeles in April, but he wasn’t present. His 1990 replacement Matt Sorum later reported he hadn’t been approached about any involvement.

The band’s Not In This Lifetime tour continues, with Slash having said at the weekend: “It’s still blowing our minds.”

Tour Dates

Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 8:00PM Nissan Stadium Nashville, United States Tuesday, July 12, 2016 at 7:30PM Heinz Field Pittsburgh, United States Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 8:30PM Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, United States Saturday, July 16, 2016 at 8:30PM Rogers Centre Toronto, Canada Tuesday, July 19, 2016 at 7:00PM Gillette Stadium Foxborough, United States Wednesday, July 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Gillette Stadium Foxborough, United States Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 8:30PM MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, United States Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 8:30PM MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, United States Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at 8:30PM Georgia Dome Atlanta, United States Friday, July 29, 2016 at 8:00PM Camping World Stadium Orlando, United States Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 8:00PM Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, United States Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at 8:00PM AT&T Stadium Arlington, United States Friday, August 5, 2016 at 8:30PM NRG Stadium Houston, United States Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 6:30PM AT & T Park San Francisco, United States Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:30PM CenturyLink Field Seattle, United States Monday, August 15, 2016 at 8:00PM University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale, United States Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 6:30PM Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, United States Friday, August 19, 2016 at 6:30PM Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, United States Monday, August 22, 2016 at 7:00PM QUALCOMM STADIUM San Diego, United States

Steven Adler: GN'R Survivor