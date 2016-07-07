Steven Adler guests with Guns N’ Roses

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler made a guest appearance with the band in Cincinnati last night.
He played two songs – Out Ta Get Me and My Michelle – in his first onstage appearance with Axl Rose and co since 1990.
Frontman Rose introduced him to the Brown Stadium crowd by simply saying: “On the drums, you know this guy, Mr Steven Adler.” Adler, looking happy and healthy, grinned as he began Out Ta Get Me without comment. After the song Rose said: “I guess we should do another.”
- Queen, Pink Floyd, Beatles head up best selling albums of all time in the UK
- Skingasms are a sign of 'emotional and imaginative' personality
- Brad Whitford Q&A: “Aerosmith is a colossal pain in the ass”
- Primus frontman Les Claypool launches SeaPop soft drink
Following My Michelle the singer repeated Adler’s name as he took his bows, hugged guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, threw his sticks into the crowd and left the stage, as current drummer Frank Ferrer returned.
Rumours had suggested that Adler would make an appearance at Guns N’ Roses’ first reunion show in Los Angeles in April, but he wasn’t present. His 1990 replacement Matt Sorum later reported he hadn’t been approached about any involvement.
The band’s Not In This Lifetime tour continues, with Slash having said at the weekend: “It’s still blowing our minds.”
Tour Dates
|Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville, United States
|Tuesday, July 12, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Heinz Field
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 8:30PM
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia, United States
|Saturday, July 16, 2016 at 8:30PM
|Rogers Centre
|Toronto, Canada
|Tuesday, July 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, United States
|Wednesday, July 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, United States
|Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 8:30PM
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, United States
|Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 8:30PM
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, United States
|Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at 8:30PM
|Georgia Dome
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, July 29, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, United States
|Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|New Orleans, United States
|Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at 8:00PM
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, United States
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 8:30PM
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, United States
|Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 6:30PM
|AT & T Park
|San Francisco, United States
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:30PM
|CenturyLink Field
|Seattle, United States
|Monday, August 15, 2016 at 8:00PM
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|Glendale, United States
|Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 6:30PM
|Dodger Stadium
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 6:30PM
|Dodger Stadium
|Los Angeles, United States
|Monday, August 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|QUALCOMM STADIUM
|San Diego, United States