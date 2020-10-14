The 8 best tablet deals this Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for the best Prime Day tablet deals there are plenty to be had, whether you want Apple, Amazon's Kindle Fire, Samsung's Galaxy or even Microsoft's amazing Surface Pro 7 (yep: the most expensive tablet in our list ios also the one with the biggest discount).
They range from tablets that are great for streaming movies and playing games, to tablets you can make music on – a vast catalogue of music-making apps combined with a snappy, intuitive workflow has made iPads a quality little studio device for many – and you can even use them for business to replace that old laptop.
Whatever you're looking for, here are the best deals right now, from £45-659, the best tablet deals from low to high…
Amazon Fire HD 8 £89.99 £44.99 at Amazon |
£89 £44.99
A ridiculously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. For £45 you get a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Not back in stock until November 17, but you can buy it at this price today only.
View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB |
£149 £89
Time is running out on this 40% off deal on Amazon's five-star, 10.1in tablet. The Fire HD 10 is their largest display in 1080P full HD and is now 30% faster thanks to the powerful 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 32GB £139 £99 |
£139 £99
Just six hours left to pick up Samsung's family-friendly budget tablet with 8in display and 32GB of storage. Grab 30% off before the deals ends.
View Deal
Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver |
£349 £299
A deal that's available to non-Prime members. John Lewis have knocked £50 off this 2019 model. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.
View Deal
2020 Apple iPad (8th gen) 32GB |
£329 £302.68
Currys/PC World are offering what could be the cheapest price on a 2020 iPad. Make sure you use the code PICK8OFF at checkout to apply the discount. This model contains an A12 Bionic chip and comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display.View Deal
2020 Apple iPad (8th gen) 128GB |
£429 £394.68
A great deal from Currys/PC World for this current-generation 'standard' iPad with plenty of valuable storage space. Make sure you use the code PICK8OFF at checkout to apply the discount. This model contains an A12 Bionic chip and comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display.View Deal
iPad Air, 64GB (3rd-gen) |
£479 £455.18 £406.80
It's not be the latest model, but the 3rd-generation iPad Air is still a great tablet, and Amazon UK is offering it to Prime members at a great price.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB |
£899 £659
And if you want a SERIOUS tablet, you can save £240 off this multi-tasking marvel, which boasts a 12.3in PixelSense display with facial recognition.
View Deal
- Live life loud with the best headphones in the world
- Crank it with the Loudest Bluetooth speakers
- Cut the cord for less with the best budget wireless headphones
- Block out noise with the best budget noise-cancelling headphones
- Bag a bargain with the best headphones under £100
- Best in-ear headphones: Louder’s top choice wired and wireless earbuds
- Best over-ear headphones: great options to suit all budgets
- Or check out the best budget turntables
- View the best phones for music
- “Alexa, play AC/DC”: meet the best smart speakers
- View the Best Apple Airpods deals
- Shop for the best Bose deals
- Check out the best Beats headphones deals
More Black Friday deals from around the web
Amazon UK | Browse all Prime Day deals
Amazon US | Browse all Prime Day deals
AO.com | Prime Day deals on appliances are live now
Carphone Warehouse | The latest phone offers for Prime Day
Converse | Save up to 50% off Chucks
Currys | 100s of savings on tech
Dell | Big savings on laptops and PCS
EMP | Save up to 20% off merch and clothing
Etsy | Original and collectible gift ideas
Firebox | Crazy gift ideas an the world’s smallest turntable
I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech
Lovehoney.co.uk | Up to 30% off sex toys and more
Marshall | Discounted speakers and headphones
Mobiles.co.uk | The cheapest mobile phone deals online
Nike | Big savings in Nike’s October sale
Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
Schuh | Big savings on trainers, shoes and boots
Very.co.uk | From tech to clothing, shop their Autumn sale