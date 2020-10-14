The 8 best tablet deals this Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for the best Prime Day tablet deals there are plenty to be had, whether you want Apple, Amazon's Kindle Fire, Samsung's Galaxy or even Microsoft's amazing Surface Pro 7 (yep: the most expensive tablet in our list ios also the one with the biggest discount).

They range from tablets that are great for streaming movies and playing games, to tablets you can make music on – a vast catalogue of music-making apps combined with a snappy, intuitive workflow has made iPads a quality little studio device for many – and you can even use them for business to replace that old laptop.

Whatever you're looking for, here are the best deals right now, from £45-659, the best tablet deals from low to high…

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB | £149 £89

Time is running out on this 40% off deal on Amazon's five-star, 10.1in tablet. The Fire HD 10 is their largest display in 1080P full HD and is now 30% faster thanks to the powerful 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.



View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver | £349 £299

A deal that's available to non-Prime members. John Lewis have knocked £50 off this 2019 model. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.

View Deal

2020 Apple iPad (8th gen) 32GB | £329 £302.68

Currys/PC World are offering what could be the cheapest price on a 2020 iPad. Make sure you use the code PICK8OFF at checkout to apply the discount. This model contains an A12 Bionic chip and comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display.View Deal

2020 Apple iPad (8th gen) 128GB | £429 £394.68

A great deal from Currys/PC World for this current-generation 'standard' iPad with plenty of valuable storage space. Make sure you use the code PICK8OFF at checkout to apply the discount. This model contains an A12 Bionic chip and comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display.View Deal

iPad Air, 64GB (3rd-gen) | £479 £455.18 £406.80

It's not be the latest model, but the 3rd-generation iPad Air is still a great tablet, and Amazon UK is offering it to Prime members at a great price.View Deal

