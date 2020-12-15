Best Beats headphones deals December 2020: Mega offers on Beats Solo Wireless3, Powerbeats Pro Studio3 and more

If you're on the hunt for the best Beats headphones deal, then you're in the right place. Here at Louder, we've scoured the web with our web scouring machine to locate the best Beats deals on the most killer models for you, and our price comparison widgets have found the best prices you'll find right now.

Best Beats headphones deals: Powerbeats Pro deals

(Image credit: Beats)

True wireless earphones are all the rage at the moment, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro are right up there with the best of them, combining powerful, balanced sound with a decent nine-hour battery life. They’re especially good for your daily exercise routine: with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks, sweat and water resistance, and of course no wires, you’ll be able to pump and sweat to your heart’s content.

Read the Beats Powerbeats Pro review

Best Beats headphones deals: Powerbeats 3 deals

(Image credit: Beats)

If you prefer to stick to traditional, cabled buds, the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless could be the ones for you. As the name suggests, you’ll still get the convenience of Bluetooth pairing, and there’s also a bunch of other neat features, including refined, dual-driver acoustics, RemoteTalk voice activation, and 12 hours of battery life.

Best Beats headphones deals: Beats Solo3 deals

(Image credit: Beats)

Need a solid pair of wireless headphones? Look no further than the Beats Solo3 Wireless. As well as that premium Beats sound, these on-ear cans offer an incredible 40 hours of battery life, with built-in ‘fast fuel’ technology providing an extra three hours of listening off a five-minute charge. There’s also an in-line microphone for when you need to take a call while listening to your music. Don’t you just hate it when that happens?

Best Beats headphones deals: Beats Studio3 deals

(Image credit: Beats)

The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones have been Beats flagship over-ear headphones since their release in 2017 and it's easy to see why. Our sister site TechRadar were impressed with these cans when they reviewed them, mentioning that: "Beats W1 chip means that the functionality of its headphones continue to impress. Battery life is good, connecting them to your phone is simple and straightforward, and build-quality is solid. Even their noise-cancellation is decent, if not class-leading."

Read the Beats Studio 3 Wireless review