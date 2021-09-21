Teramaze release video for new single And The Beauty The Perceive

Australian prog rockers Teramaze have released a beand new video for And The Beauty The Perceive which you can watch below.

It's the title track from the band's upcoming album, And The Beauty They Perceive, which will be released through Wells Music on October 5.

Amazingly, it will be the third Teramaze album to be released within the last 12 months and the band's ninth album overall. The band released I Wonder in October 2020 and followed it up with the heavily conceptual Sorrella Minore in May of this year.

"And The Beauty They Perceive was written from a place of being isolated and watching the world implode and trying to still see the beauty the world has to offer through the chaos and lies we are being fed," explains singer and guitarist Dean Wells.

"Its about using wisdom in an extremely challenging situation and having hope and faith that we can push through and overcome anything together as people. This is the song you show your friends if you want to describe what Teramaze sounds like."

Pre-order And The Beauty The Perceive.