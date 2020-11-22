Teramaze release video for brand new song Take Your Shot

Australian prog metallers Teramaze have released a video for brand new song Take Your Shot. Despite only releasing their latest album I Wonder in October, Take Your Shot is hot off the press.

"We literally wrote, recorded and mixed Take Your Shot in one day and we were so excited how it came out that we wanted to share it with the world 24 hours after it was finished," says guitarist Dean Wells "It's a song about taking your shot and standing your ground and never backing down even if it feels like everyone around you is against you and over coming self doubt and just kicking life in its face."

Teramaze have previously released videos for Here To Watch You and first single A Deep State Of Awake ,both from I Wonder, the latter featuring a guest vocal from Jason Wisdom of US Christian metallers Death Therapy.

Get I Wonder.