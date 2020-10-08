Teramaze release new video for Ocean Floor

Australian prog metal quartet Teramaze have released a brand new video for Ocean Floor. The song is taken from the quartet's upcoming new album I Wonder, which will be released through Wells Records, tomorrow, October 9. You can watch the video in full below.

“Ocean Floor is one of the more personal songs on the album based around a story of children going missing and their bodies been discovered at the bottom of the ocean,"explains guitarist Dean Wells. "This story really shook me because i have dealt with people who have survived being sex trafficked and other horrific things that go with this whole story and hearing these stories first hand actually changed my life. As a song writer i felt like i needed to express how I felt towards these stories and try make something beautiful out of this devastation."

Teramaze have previously released videos for Here To Watch You and first single A Deep State Of Awake which featured a guest vocal from Jason Wisdom of US Christian metallers Death Therapy.

Pre-order I Wonder.