Teramaze release new video for Here To Watch You

Australian prog metallers Teramaze have released a video for brand new song Here To Watch You. The track is taken from the quartet's upcoming new album I Wonder, which will be released through Wells Records on October 9

"Here To Watch You is a song where we linked the past styles of Teramaze with the present and bringing themes from our album Her Halo into the now," explains guitarist and vocalist Dean Wells, "to basically speak about people being stalked online and how it’s basically impossible to completely eradicate from our society but believing there’s a new generation of people who will lead us all into a better place as human beings treating each other with respect."

Teramaze previously have released a video for the first single from I Wonder, A Deep State Of Awake, which featured a guest vocal from Jason Wisdom of US Christian metallers Death Therapy.

Pre-order I Wonder.