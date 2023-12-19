Temic share video for live acoustic version of Acts of Violence

New prog metal quartet Temic, who feature former Haken keyboard player Diego Tejeida and Neal Morse Band guitarist Eric Gillette, Mararton 22 singer Fredrik Bergersen and Shining drummer Simen Sandnes, have shared a new liven acoustic video for their song Acts Of Violence, which you can watch below.

The track was originally taken from the band's debut album, Terror Management Theory, which was released through Season Of Mist back in November. The new video was recorded live at Stora Teatern in Gothenbrug, Sweden. The theater is just a floor up from the studio where Sandes recorded the drums on Terror Management Theory.

"Acts of Violence" already showed off the softer, more introspective side of Terror Management Theory," the band say. "The song fits squarely within the album's larger theme of wrestling with our own mortality, but this new acoustic version really strips those emotions bare. The recording's rafter-reaching guitar solo resigns to a jazzy piano interlude that's so delicate it could shatter at any moment beneath Diego Tejeida's nimble fingers. But Fredrik Klemp still packs plenty of firepower with his booming falsetto.

"This impromptu, one-take performance occurred at Stora Teatern in Gothenburg, Sweden, in February 2022, during the vocal recording sessions at Top Floor Studios. The video - shot by our drummer Simen - captures the sincere and intimate nature of the moment. Fredrik and Diego didn't rehearse or pre-arrange this version; it was a real-time improvisation. It's been a month since the release of Terror Management Theory, and we're thrilled with the response it's received. To show our gratitude, we want to share this performance with you."

Terror Management Theory is available as a double gatefold vinyl in various colours, digipak CD and digital.

Get Terror Management Theory.