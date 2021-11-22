Haken part ways with keyboard player Diego Tejeida

Haken have announced that they have parted ways with keyboard player Diego Tejeida.

In a statement, the band said: "Dear all, we unfortunately have to announce that Diego is leaving us for pastures new. We’d like to thank him for sharing the journey with us so far and we couldn’t be more proud of the music we’ve created over the years. We are so grateful for all of the accomplishments, adventures and good times we’ve shared together. But never fear! Haken will continue with its mission to bring you the music we are passionate about (and we’ll have news on that soon), but in the meantime, join us in wishing Diego all the best in his future musical adventures."

Tejeida himself added: "I am very proud of what Charlie, Conner, Ray, Richard, Ross, and I have accomplished together. Looking back from the point where the band is now, it's crazy to think that almost 13 years ago, we were a local London band with big dreams, playing to small crowds. With every album and every show, we grew immensely as both musicians and individuals. However, as in every human relationship, sometimes people grow apart.

"Over the past years, it has become undeniable that the other band members and I have very different musical visions. These differences reached a turning point. In order for both parties to continue the pursuit of their musical careers, it is necessary to part ways. For this reason, my journey with Haken has come to a close. It is time for me to follow my heart and walk towards my own musical vision.

"To all the fans from all over the world who have followed me and supported me on my musical journey thus far--thank you. Your support and enthusiasm have made many hours in the studio and many months away from home worthwhile. Now, I invite you to come along for another musical ride. During the pandemic, I’ve been writing music for a brand new project, together with some dear friends of mine. Some of them will be familiar faces. Stay tuned."

Mexican-born Tejeida joined Haken in 2008, replacing original keyboard player Peter Jones. He has appeared on all six Haken studio albums, the most recent of which, Virus, was released in 2020.