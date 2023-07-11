Diego Tejeida and Eric Gillette announce new band Temic

Former Haken keyboard player Diego Tejeida and Neal Morse Band guitarist Eric Gillette have joined forces with Mararton 22 singer Fredrik Bergersen and Shining drummer Simen Sandnes in brand new prog metal quartet Temic.

The band have signed to the Season Of Mist label, home to prog luminaries such as Voyager, Cynic, Green Carnation, Crippled Black Phoenix and more, and will release their debut album Terror Management Theory on November 17. You can check out their brand new video for Cut Your Losses below.

"Count Your Losses depicts the beginning of our journey," the band say. "Not only is this track the one that finally opens Temic’s door to the public, but it also is the very first track ever written by us, as Temic. We have been anxiously waiting for this moment, and now it's finally here. Join us in this celebration!"

The roots of Temic can be found in Mike Portnoy's Shattered Fortress, in which both Tejeida and Gillette played on the 2017 word tour, noting a simpatico in their approach to music. With band schedules put on hold when the pandemic hit, the pair got back in touch and began working, later drafting in Sandnes and Bergersen. Intervals bass player Jacob Umansky has guested on the upcoming album.

Terror Management Theory will be available as a double gatefold vinyl in various colours, digipak CD and digital. You can view the new album artwok and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Terror Management Theory.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Temic: Terror Management Theory

1. TMT

2. Through the Sands of Time

3. Falling Away

4. Count Your Losses

5. Skeletons

6. Acts of Violence

7. Friendly Fire

8. Paradigm

9. Once More

10. Mothallah