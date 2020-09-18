Tears For Fears announce new single from upcoming Seeds Of Love box set

Tears For Fears have released a new version of Standing On The Corner Of The Third World from the upcoming super deluxe edition of Seeds Of Love.

The studio version of the song opens the second side of the album and features the unmistakable trumpet of Jon Hassell and uncredited vocals from Yazz. This previously unreleased version of the track was recorded in 1988 during jam sessions which took place at London’s Townhouse studio. The new box set contains half an hour of unadulterated live-in-the-studio performances, reproduced exactly as it was performed at the time, complete with chatter, laughter and no overdubs.

Roland Orzabal recalls the sessions that produced this nine-minute plus version of the track: "We got Oleta in and we had Manu Katche on drums and Pino Palladino on bass and started playing live. It was incredible; those live sessions were magical. This was my primal therapy period, where I’d go off and have therapy and come back in a particularly open and emotional state.

"This song came out of that. I think it moves away from the interior world, to the awareness of politics but at the same time, identifying with the most vulnerable in the world. Those were good times in terms of writing emotional songs like Woman in Chains. I don’t know if I would’ve written that if I hadn’t been in therapy, which sounds a bit rock star doesn't it?”

The forthcoming four-CD/Blu-Ray super deluxe edition of Seeds For Love includes 22 unreleased tracks from demo sessions, live jams, studio sessions along with a definitive set of B-sides, and rare mixes. Highlights include the Townhouse Jam Sessions, demos of Advice For The Young At Heart with Roland Orzabal singing lead vocal and the recently released demo of Rhythm of Life. The Blu-ray also features a stunning 5.1 mix of the album by Grammy nominated artist Steven Wilson.

