Steven Wilson remixes Tears For Fears The Seeds Of Love

Tears For Fears groundbreaking 1989 album The Seeds Of Love is to be reissued as a deluxe four-disc box set through UMC/Virgin on October 9. The new deluxe box set will feature a brand new 5.1 remix by Steven Wilson as well as a brand new Abbey Road remaster, singles and B-sides, remixes, radio edits, previously unheard jams and more.

"Out of all our albums, I’d probably rank it highest," says Roland Orzabel. "I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties."

"The tracks I liked then, I still like now," adds Curt Smith. "Woman in Chains, Badman’s Song, Sowing The Seeds Of Love and Advice For The Young At Heart have all stuck around. We still play those live."

The super deluxe box set consists of four CDs and one Blu-Ray, fully tells the story of the development of the album came to be with 22 unreleased tracks from demo sessions, live jams, studio sessions along with a definitive set of b-sides, and rare mixes.

As well as the deluxe box set, The Seeds Of Love will also be released as a 2 CD set, remastered vinyl and direct to consumer picture disc.

(Image credit: Tears For Fears)

THE SEEDS OF LOVE SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING

CD 1 - ORIGINAL ALBUM -NEW REMASTER BY ANDREW WALTER AT ABBEY ROAD

01. Woman In Chains: 6:31

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33

06. Swords And Knives: 6:12

07. Year Of The Knife: 7:08

08. Famous Last Words: 4:26

CD 2 - THE SUN - 45’s AND B-SIDES

01. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - 7" Version: 5:43

02. Tears Roll Down: 3:16

03. Woman In Chains - 7” Version: 5:28

04. Always In The Past: 4:3

05. My Life In The Suicide Ranks: 4:32

06. Woman In Chains - Instrumental: 6:30

07. Advice For The Young At Heart - 7” Version: 4:49

08. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Instrumental: 4:18

09. Music For Tables: 3:32

10. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix One: 6:22

11. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix Two: 5:55

12. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - US Radio Edit: 4:04

13. Woman In Chains - US Radio Edit 1: 4:42

14. Advice For The Young At Heart - Italian Radio Edit: 3:40

15. Year Of The Knife - Canadian Single Version: 5:40

16. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams: 4:17

CD 3 - THE MOON - RADIO EDITS AND EARLY MIXES

01. Year Of The Knife - Overture: 1:47

02. Year Of The Knife - Early Mix - Instrumental: 8:50

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - Alternate Mix: 7:22

04. Tears Roll Down - Alternate Mix: 4:07

05. Year Of The Knife - Steve Chase 7" Remix: 4.26

06. Badman’s Song - Early Mix: 7:56

07. Advice For The Young At Heart - Instrumental: 4:56

08. Year Of The Knife - The Mix: 06:55

09. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams - Mix One Edit: 3:43

10. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - Early Mix - Instrumental: 6:40

11. Woman In Chains - US Radio Edit 2: 4:19

12. Year Of The Knife - Canadian Single Version - Instrumental: 5:40

13. Famous Last Words - French Radio Edit: 3:07

14. Woman In Chains - Reprise: 6:39

CD 4 - THE WIND - DEMOS, DIVERSIONS AND JAMS

01. Rhythm Of Life - Demo: 5:12

02. Advice For The Young At Heart - Demo: 4:52

03. Swords And Knives - Demo: 3:51

04. Famous Last Words - Demo: 4:12

05. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - Demo - Instrumental: 6:06

06. Badman’s Song - Langer / Winstanley Version – Instrumental: 7:30

07. Woman In Chains - Townhouse Jam: 7:06

08. Broken - Townhouse Jam: 1:37 Tears For Fears

09. Rhythm Of Life - Townhouse Jam: 3:09

10. Badman’s Song - Townhouse Jam: 8:17

11. Badman’s Song - Reprise - Townhouse Jam: 2:50

12. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World - Townhouse Jam: 9:09

BLU RAY - THE RAIN - ORIGINAL ALBUM MIX, NEW REMASTER & STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01. Woman In Chains: 6:31 (Original album master)

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32 (Original album master)

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 (Original album master)

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50 (Original album master)

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (Original album master)

06. Swords And Knives: 6:12 (Original album master)

07. Year Of The Knife: 7:08 (Original album master)

08. Famous Last Words: 4:26 (Original album master)

09. Woman In Chains: 6:30 (New remaster)

10. Badman’s Song: 8:32 (New remaster)

11. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 􏰁 (New remaster)

12. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55 (New remaster)

13. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (New remaster)

14. Swords And Knives: 6:20 (New remaster)

15. Year Of The Knife: 6:55 􏰁 (New remaster)

16. Famous Last Words: 4:11 (New remaster)

STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01. Woman In Chains: 6:30

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33

06. Swords And Knives: 6:20

07. Year Of The Knife: 6:55

08. Famous Last Words: 4:11