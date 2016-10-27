Tarja adds UK dates to The Shadow Shows tour

Tarja Turunen has added two UK dates to her The Shadow Shows tour.

She’ll play Manchester’s Academy 2 on March 9 and London’s Koko on March 10, 2017, in support of her recent rock outing The Shadow Self, which launched in August via earMusic.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (October 28) from 10am GMT via www.myticket.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.

The former Nightwish singer recently told Metal Hammer that despite the shock of her departure from the band 10 years ago, she has no regrets.

She said: “Everything is different nowadays. I have a career, I have my audience, and a life as an artist. I can also be free. It’s unbelievable to be able to choose things, or choose how to do things, and with whom to work. That freedom is something I would never give away.”

Turunen recorded five albums with Nightwish – her final appearance coming on 2004’s Once, which spawned the band’s breakthrough track Nero.

Reflecting on the song’s success, Turunen tells the new issue of Metal Hammer: “The video was dark, but striking and colourful – and it was very gothic. We had this idea for the red coat, a very strong colour against the now falling.

“If you think of symphonic metal bands with female singers, they’re usually dressed in black. I was always the weird girl with the weird voice, the operatic vocals, and then I wore this red coat.

“I still see girls at my shows dressed like me, so I guess it was really powerful.”

The Tarja tour poster

Nov 04: Lisbon Aula Magna, Portugal

Nov 05: Madrid Joy Eslava, Spain

Nov 06: Barcelona Barts, Spain

Nov 08: Lyon Villeurbanne Le Transbordeur, France

Nov 09: Paris Casino De Paris, France

Nov 28: Florence Obihall Teatro Di Firenze, Italy

Nov 29: Assago Teatro Della Luna, Italy

Dec 01: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Dec 02: Kosice Angels Arena, Slovakia

Dec 03: Zlin Sportovni Hala Euronics, Czech Republic

Dec 05: Warsaw Music Zone, Poland

Dec 06: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Dec 07: Bratislava MMC Caffe, Slovakia

Dec 19: Lahti Sibeliustalo, Finland

Dec 22: Krasnogorsk Vegas Crocus City Hall, Russia

Feb 01: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Mar 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Mar 10: London Koko, UK

