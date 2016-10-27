Testament’s Chuck Billy calls former bassist Christian ‘delusional’

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy has called the band’s former bassist Greg Christian “delusional” after his most recent outburst.
The disgruntled musician left the band in 2014 and said in the aftermath of the split that he had been left with less than $150 to his name. He also claimed that his former bandmates “took advantage” of him financially.
And last week, Christian repeated online rants about the situation, claiming he had made a “bad life choice” by staying with the band for as long as he did. But Billy reports he was surprised by Christian’s most recent comments as they recently met face to face and their relationship seemed to have improved.
The vocalist tells eonMusic: “We shot our video last weekend – we’re actually documenting some of the history of the Legacy record, and we’ll hopefully put out a 30 year anniversary edition.
“We invited Greg to come down. Even with all the stuff that he has said, we still thought it was the right thing to do to invite him, because he was a part of it. He came down, and he said, ‘I’m not going to bring any negativity – it’s all going to be positive.’
“He came down, did his thing, we all said hi, smoked a joint together, and he was off on his way – no big deal. I don’t know what happened by the time he got home, but by the evening, he just went on a rant again.
“I can’t quite figure out what’s going on or why, but his accusations are very delusional.”
- Watch Lady Gaga belt out Led Zeppelin's Black Dog
- Periphery's Spencer Sotelo wraps up NIN-inspired solo album
- Watch Danny Worsnop's live return to Asking Alexandria
- Vivian Campbell on Last In Line ‘passion project’
Testament guitarist Eric Peterson previously reported he was left “dumbfounded” by Christian’s comments.
He said: “Some people just aren’t happy. I don’t know what to say. I can talk crap and say stuff and go back and forth, but I don’t know what he wanted. What do you want? You’re making the same money as everybody else.”
Testament are gearing up to launch their 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake on October 28 (Friday) via Nuclear Blast Records. They’re currently on tour across Europe.
Meanwhile, Christian’s band Trinity Fallen have issued a video for their new track Apache Skies. It’s lifted from their debut three-track EP which launched in August. Watch it below.
Testament Brotherhood Of The Snake tracklist
- Brotherhood Of The Snake
- The Pale King
- Stronghold
- Seven Seals
- Born In A Rut
- Centuries Of Suffering
- Black Jack
- Neptune’s Spear
- Canna-Business
- The Number Game
Testament tour dates 2016
Oct 28: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 29: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany
Oct 30: Forest National, Belgium
Oct 31: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street, UK
Nov 04: London Roundhouse, UK
Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Nov 07: Paris Casino de Paris, France
Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 10: Porto Coliseu, Portugal
Nov 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 13: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland
Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Nov 17: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Nov 18: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Nov 19: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 21: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 26: Geiselwind Eventhall, Germany
Nov 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 29: Athens Gagarin 205, Germany
Nov 30: Thessalonika Principle Club Theatre, Greece