Testament’s Chuck Billy calls former bassist Christian ‘delusional’

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy has called the band’s former bassist Greg Christian “delusional” after his most recent outburst.

The disgruntled musician left the band in 2014 and said in the aftermath of the split that he had been left with less than $150 to his name. He also claimed that his former bandmates “took advantage” of him financially.

And last week, Christian repeated online rants about the situation, claiming he had made a “bad life choice” by staying with the band for as long as he did. But Billy reports he was surprised by Christian’s most recent comments as they recently met face to face and their relationship seemed to have improved.

The vocalist tells eonMusic: “We shot our video last weekend – we’re actually documenting some of the history of the Legacy record, and we’ll hopefully put out a 30 year anniversary edition.

“We invited Greg to come down. Even with all the stuff that he has said, we still thought it was the right thing to do to invite him, because he was a part of it. He came down, and he said, ‘I’m not going to bring any negativity – it’s all going to be positive.’

“He came down, did his thing, we all said hi, smoked a joint together, and he was off on his way – no big deal. I don’t know what happened by the time he got home, but by the evening, he just went on a rant again.

“I can’t quite figure out what’s going on or why, but his accusations are very delusional.”

Testament guitarist Eric Peterson previously reported he was left “dumbfounded” by Christian’s comments.

He said: “Some people just aren’t happy. I don’t know what to say. I can talk crap and say stuff and go back and forth, but I don’t know what he wanted. What do you want? You’re making the same money as everybody else.”

Testament are gearing up to launch their 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake on October 28 (Friday) via Nuclear Blast Records. They’re currently on tour across Europe.

Meanwhile, Christian’s band Trinity Fallen have issued a video for their new track Apache Skies. It’s lifted from their debut three-track EP which launched in August. Watch it below.

The Brotherhood Of The Snake cover

Testament Brotherhood Of The Snake tracklist

Brotherhood Of The Snake The Pale King Stronghold Seven Seals Born In A Rut Centuries Of Suffering Black Jack Neptune’s Spear Canna-Business The Number Game

