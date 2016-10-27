Vipassi premiere new track with Prog

Vipassi have premiered their new track Benzaiten exclusively with Prog for its international release.

The Australian instrumental proggers recently signed to Season Of Mist and will release their debut album Sunyata on January 20 2017. Vipassi feature members of progressive metal band Ne Obliviscaris and produce pummelling prog that is both heavy and mesmerising: perfect for fans of technical prog metal like Animals As Leaders.

Regarding the track, Vipassi comment: “Benzaiten is the goddess of everything that flows: water, time, words, speech, eloquence, music and by extension, knowledge. Benzaiten also happens to be the very first track composed by Vipassi, which kickstarted and affirmed our sound and the direction of our journey with this project, acting almost as a mission statement; honouring our love for extreme music and melody, capturing the ebb and flow of everything that inspires us to create. So it is fitting it be the first piece released through our new home at Season Of Mist.”

Check out their atmospheric sounds below…