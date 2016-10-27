Blackfield detail new album with Steven Wilson

Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen will release Blackfield V in February.

It was originally due to be released in November via Kscope – but that date has now been pushed back until February 10, 2017.

Wilson stepped back from Blackfield in 2009, announcing a full departure in 2014. But he’s described his latest work with Geffen as “a return to the full partnership that made the first two albums such firm favourites with fans.”

Blackfield V was written and recorded over 18 months between Israel and England, and features 13 “linked songs that form a flowing 45 minute ocean themed song cycle.” It’s said to be “a powerful journey through catchy melodies, lush arrangements, and stunning production, with legendary producer and engineer Alan Parsons working on three of the album’s key tracks.”

The duo are joined on the record by drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman, while the string sections were performed by the London Session Orchestra.

A brief album teaser can be seen below, which features audio clips and stills from the studio. Blackfield V is available for pre-order.

Wilson will head out on the road across the US next month for a run of 12 dates.

The Blackfield V cover

Blackfield V tracklist

A Drop In The Ocean Family Man How Was Your Ride? We’ll Never Be Apart Sorrys Life Is An Ocean Lately October The Jackal Salt Water Undercover Heart Lonely Soul From 44 to 48

Nov 03: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 04: San Francisco The Masonic , CA

Nov 05: Los Angeles The Belasco, CA

Nov 06: Solano Beach Belly Up, CA

Nov 09: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Nov 11: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Nov 12: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Nov 15: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 17: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Nov 18: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Nov 19: Tampa State Theatre, FL

Nov 20: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

