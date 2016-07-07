Tame Impala showered with cushions at French show

Tame Impala were pelted with cushions at their show in Lyon on Monday night.
Kevin Parker and co were playing at the French city’s Theatres Romains De Fourviere when the crowd, who had been given cushions to sit on, began launching them on to the stage towards the end of the band’s set.
Tame Impala posted a short video clip of the incident on their Instagram account with the caption: ”Get showered in cushions by 4000 French people.”
They later posted a picture of the covered stage, saying: “Crowd standin’ there all guilty like a puppy dog sittin’ next to a pile of poo.”
Some of Tame Impala’s Instagram followers were confused by the crowd’s antics, but one fan revealed that throwing the cushions onstage was a “sign it was good” while another said it was a “French tradition” to show that people had enjoyed the show.
Tame Impala’s European tour continues until July 15 in support of their latest album Currents. They’ll then head to the US and Mexico for further shows next month.
- Iron Maiden ex Paul Di'Anno opens up on cancer scare
- Dream The Electric Sleep launch Flight video
- Jeff Beck premieres Right Now from new album Loud Hailer
- Omar Rodriguez-Lopez’s solo albums to see the light of day
Tour Dates
|Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|NOS Alive Festival
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|BBK Live
|Bilbao, Spain
|Monday, July 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Live Park Amphitheatre
|Rishon Le Ẕiyyon, Israel
|Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Colours of Ostrava
|Ostrava, Czech Republic
|Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Melt! Festival
|Gräfenhainichen, Germany
|Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|FYF
|Los Angeles, United States
|Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Project Pabst
|Portland, United States
|Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Red Rocks
|Denver, United States
|Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Greek Theater
|Berkeley, United States
|Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Greek Theatre
|Berkeley, United States
|Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Bumbershoot
|Seattle, United States
|Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Palacio de los Deportes
|México, Mexico
|Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Auditorio Banamex
|Monterrey, Mexico