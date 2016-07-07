Trending

Tame Impala showered with cushions at French show

Tame Impala fans in Lyon throw hundreds of cushions on stage during band's set – but say it's a sign they were enjoying the show

The cushion-covered stage
Tame Impala were pelted with cushions at their show in Lyon on Monday night.

Kevin Parker and co were playing at the French city’s Theatres Romains De Fourviere when the crowd, who had been given cushions to sit on, began launching them on to the stage towards the end of the band’s set.

Tame Impala posted a short video clip of the incident on their Instagram account with the caption: ”Get showered in cushions by 4000 French people.”

They later posted a picture of the covered stage, saying: “Crowd standin’ there all guilty like a puppy dog sittin’ next to a pile of poo.”

Some of Tame Impala’s Instagram followers were confused by the crowd’s antics, but one fan revealed that throwing the cushions onstage was a “sign it was good” while another said it was a “French tradition” to show that people had enjoyed the show.

Tame Impala’s European tour continues until July 15 in support of their latest album Currents. They’ll then head to the US and Mexico for further shows next month.

