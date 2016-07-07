Tame Impala showered with cushions at French show

Tame Impala were pelted with cushions at their show in Lyon on Monday night.

Kevin Parker and co were playing at the French city’s Theatres Romains De Fourviere when the crowd, who had been given cushions to sit on, began launching them on to the stage towards the end of the band’s set.

Tame Impala posted a short video clip of the incident on their Instagram account with the caption: ”Get showered in cushions by 4000 French people.”

They later posted a picture of the covered stage, saying: “Crowd standin’ there all guilty like a puppy dog sittin’ next to a pile of poo.”

Some of Tame Impala’s Instagram followers were confused by the crowd’s antics, but one fan revealed that throwing the cushions onstage was a “sign it was good” while another said it was a “French tradition” to show that people had enjoyed the show.

Tame Impala’s European tour continues until July 15 in support of their latest album Currents. They’ll then head to the US and Mexico for further shows next month.

Tour Dates

Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:00PM NOS Alive Festival Lisbon, Portugal Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PM BBK Live Bilbao, Spain Monday, July 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Live Park Amphitheatre Rishon Le Ẕiyyon, Israel Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 7:00PM Colours of Ostrava Ostrava, Czech Republic Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Melt! Festival Gräfenhainichen, Germany Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM FYF Los Angeles, United States Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 7:00PM Project Pabst Portland, United States Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PM Red Rocks Denver, United States Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Greek Theater Berkeley, United States Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Greek Theatre Berkeley, United States Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Bumbershoot Seattle, United States Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Palacio de los Deportes México, Mexico Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Auditorio Banamex Monterrey, Mexico

