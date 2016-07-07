Jeff Beck premieres Right Now from new album Loud Hailer

Jeff Beck is streaming his track Right Now exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s taken from Beck’s upcoming 11th album Loud Hailer, which is due for release on July 15 via Atco Records. Loud Hailer is Beck’s first new album in six years.

Beck is featured in the upcoming new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out next week. In the interview, he reveals that he and Loud Hailer collaborators Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones got together last December and “sat down by the fire with a crate of prosecco and got right to it.”

He adds: “The songs came together very quickly – five in three days.” One of the tracks, The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives, is about the widows of the 9⁄ 11 victims.

Beck adds: “We don’t actually make reference to 9⁄ 11 . The songs are about a general disgruntlement and dissatisfaction with things.”

On working with Vanderberg and Bones, Beck says: “When I recruited Carmen to be in the band there wasn’t any design on any vocals, we were going to write instrumentals or whatever.

“But as soon as me and Carmen decided to involve Rosie and she heard my ideas for songs, it just went rocket-powered. To have Rosie’s voice say what I want to say and to do it in the way she’s done it is very satisfying.

“I can only do so much with the tone of the guitar. You cannot beat explicit lyrics like those.”

Beck is gearing up to tour the US his memoir BECK01 is available now. His career will be celebrated at the Classic Rock Awards 2016 in Tokyo in November.

Jeff Beck Loud Hailer tracklist

The Revolution Will Be Televised Live In The Dark Pull It Thugs Club Scared For The Children Right Now Shame Edna The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives O.I.L (Can’t Get Enough Of That Sticky) Shrine

Tour Dates

Tuesday, July 19, 2016 at 8:00PM The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, United States Wednesday, July 20, 2016 at 8:00PM The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, United States Friday, July 22, 2016 at 8:00PM The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, United States Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 8:00PM Borgata Casino Event Center Atlantic City, United States Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Sands Bethlehem Event Center Bethlehem, United States Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at 7:00PM PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, United States Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at 8:00PM Wolf Trap Vienna, United States Friday, July 29, 2016 at 8:00PM Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, United States Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 7:30PM Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester Hills, United States Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM Ravinia Highland Park, United States Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Chastain Park Amphitheater Atlanta, United States Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, United States Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:30PM Starlight Theatre Kansas City, United States Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:30PM Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Englewood, United States Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 8:00PM Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, United States Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 8:00PM Chumash Casino Resort Santa Ynez, United States Friday, August 12, 2016 at 8:00PM Palomar Starlight Theater Palomar Mountain, United States Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 7:30PM Mountain Winery Saratoga, United States Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 8:00PM The Masonic San Francisco, United States Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 8:00PM Ruth Finley Person Theater-Wells Fargo Center Santa Rosa, United States Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 8:00PM Jackson Rancheria Hotel and Casino Jackson, United States Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Maryhill Winery & Amphitheater Goldendale, United States Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 6:00PM Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, United States Sunday, October 30, 2016 at 7:30PM The O2 London, United Kingdom

