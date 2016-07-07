Jeff Beck premieres Right Now from new album Loud Hailer

Jeff Beck is streaming his track Right Now exclusively with Classic Rock.
It’s taken from Beck’s upcoming 11th album Loud Hailer, which is due for release on July 15 via Atco Records. Loud Hailer is Beck’s first new album in six years.
Beck is featured in the upcoming new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out next week. In the interview, he reveals that he and Loud Hailer collaborators Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones got together last December and “sat down by the fire with a crate of prosecco and got right to it.”
He adds: “The songs came together very quickly – five in three days.” One of the tracks, The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives, is about the widows of the 9⁄11 victims.
Beck adds: “We don’t actually make reference to 9⁄11. The songs are about a general disgruntlement and dissatisfaction with things.”
On working with Vanderberg and Bones, Beck says: “When I recruited Carmen to be in the band there wasn’t any design on any vocals, we were going to write instrumentals or whatever.
“But as soon as me and Carmen decided to involve Rosie and she heard my ideas for songs, it just went rocket-powered. To have Rosie’s voice say what I want to say and to do it in the way she’s done it is very satisfying.
“I can only do so much with the tone of the guitar. You cannot beat explicit lyrics like those.”
Beck is gearing up to tour the US his memoir BECK01 is available now. His career will be celebrated at the Classic Rock Awards 2016 in Tokyo in November.
Jeff Beck Loud Hailer tracklist
- The Revolution Will Be Televised
- Live In The Dark
- Pull It
- Thugs Club
- Scared For The Children
- Right Now
- Shame
- Edna
- The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives
- O.I.L (Can’t Get Enough Of That Sticky)
- Shrine
Tour Dates
|Tuesday, July 19, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The Capitol Theatre
|Port Chester, United States
|Wednesday, July 20, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The Theater at Madison Square Garden
|New York, United States
|Friday, July 22, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket, United States
|Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Borgata Casino Event Center
|Atlantic City, United States
|Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Sands Bethlehem Event Center
|Bethlehem, United States
|Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, United States
|Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Wolf Trap
|Vienna, United States
|Friday, July 29, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
|Canandaigua, United States
|Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
|Rochester Hills, United States
|Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Ravinia
|Highland Park, United States
|Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Chastain Park Amphitheater
|Atlanta, United States
|Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville, United States
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Starlight Theatre
|Kansas City, United States
|Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
|Englewood, United States
|Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Hollywood Bowl
|Hollywood, United States
|Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Chumash Casino Resort
|Santa Ynez, United States
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Palomar Starlight Theater
|Palomar Mountain, United States
|Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Mountain Winery
|Saratoga, United States
|Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, United States
|Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Ruth Finley Person Theater-Wells Fargo Center
|Santa Rosa, United States
|Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Jackson Rancheria Hotel and Casino
|Jackson, United States
|Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Maryhill Winery & Amphitheater
|Goldendale, United States
|Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 6:00PM
|Woodland Park Zoo
|Seattle, United States
|Sunday, October 30, 2016 at 7:30PM
|The O2
|London, United Kingdom