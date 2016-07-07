Trending

Jeff Beck premieres Right Now from new album Loud Hailer

Jeff Beck with Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones
Jeff Beck is streaming his track Right Now exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s taken from Beck’s upcoming 11th album Loud Hailer, which is due for release on July 15 via Atco Records. Loud Hailer is Beck’s first new album in six years.

Beck is featured in the upcoming new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out next week. In the interview, he reveals that he and Loud Hailer collaborators Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones got together last December and “sat down by the fire with a crate of prosecco and got right to it.”

He adds: “The songs came together very quickly – five in three days.” One of the tracks, The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives, is about the widows of the 911 victims.

Beck adds: “We don’t actually make reference to 911. The songs are about a general disgruntlement and dissatisfaction with things.”

On working with Vanderberg and Bones, Beck says: “When I recruited Carmen to be in the band there wasn’t any design on any vocals, we were going to write instrumentals or whatever.

“But as soon as me and Carmen decided to involve Rosie and she heard my ideas for songs, it just went rocket-powered. To have Rosie’s voice say what I want to say and to do it in the way she’s done it is very satisfying.

“I can only do so much with the tone of the guitar. You cannot beat explicit lyrics like those.”

Beck is gearing up to tour the US his memoir BECK01 is available now. His career will be celebrated at the Classic Rock Awards 2016 in Tokyo in November.

Jeff Beck Loud Hailer tracklist

  1. The Revolution Will Be Televised
  2. Live In The Dark
  3. Pull It
  4. Thugs Club
  5. Scared For The Children
  6. Right Now
  7. Shame
  8. Edna
  9. The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives
  10. O.I.L (Can’t Get Enough Of That Sticky)
  11. Shrine

Tour Dates

Tuesday, July 19, 2016 at 8:00PMThe Capitol TheatrePort Chester, United States
Wednesday, July 20, 2016 at 8:00PMThe Theater at Madison Square GardenNew York, United States
Friday, July 22, 2016 at 8:00PMThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucket, United States
Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 8:00PMBorgata Casino Event CenterAtlantic City, United States
Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 7:00PMSands Bethlehem Event CenterBethlehem, United States
Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at 7:00PMPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, United States
Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at 8:00PMWolf TrapVienna, United States
Friday, July 29, 2016 at 8:00PMConstellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts CenterCanandaigua, United States
Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 7:30PMMeadow Brook AmphitheatreRochester Hills, United States
Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PMRaviniaHighland Park, United States
Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 7:00PMChastain Park AmphitheaterAtlanta, United States
Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at 7:00PMAscend AmphitheaterNashville, United States
Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:30PMStarlight TheatreKansas City, United States
Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:30PMFiddlers Green AmphitheatreEnglewood, United States
Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 8:00PMHollywood BowlHollywood, United States
Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 8:00PMChumash Casino ResortSanta Ynez, United States
Friday, August 12, 2016 at 8:00PMPalomar Starlight TheaterPalomar Mountain, United States
Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 7:30PMMountain WinerySaratoga, United States
Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 8:00PMThe MasonicSan Francisco, United States
Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 8:00PMRuth Finley Person Theater-Wells Fargo CenterSanta Rosa, United States
Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 8:00PMJackson Rancheria Hotel and CasinoJackson, United States
Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PMMaryhill Winery & AmphitheaterGoldendale, United States
Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 6:00PMWoodland Park ZooSeattle, United States
Sunday, October 30, 2016 at 7:30PMThe O2London, United Kingdom

