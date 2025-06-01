"I wish you nothing but a very sore arm!" Iron Maiden manager on fans who ignored plea not to use mobile phones

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood has thanked fans for respecting the band's wishes not to film on their mobile phones or other devices on their current tour.

The metal giants kicked off the Run For Your Lives tour with two sold-out shows in Budapest, Hungary, this week. And for the most part, fans enjoyed a phone-free experience.

But some flouted the rules and were seen recording parts of the performance – which did not go down well with the band's long-serving manager.

In a statement, Smallwood says: "A huge thank you to every one of you who kept your phones down, respected the band and your fellow fans, and embraced the show the way it's meant to be experienced – in the room with us.

"That was a great boost for us and the band appreciated it greatly. It is so much better when they can see you unencumbered and that drives them on without that distraction.

"For the selfish few that didn't and just had to keep videoing… I wish you nothing but a very sore arm!"

Despite the "selfish" few, the shows were a huge success, with new drummer Simon Dawson getting his debut.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Smallwood adds: "It was the perfect place to open this tour – a great venue, an incredible city, in fact, one of my favourites, and you very passionate Hungarian fans.

"We also want to acknowledge the amazing welcome you gave Simon on his first shows with us. He felt your support from the start – and asks me to thank you all."

The tour continues through the summer.

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium≠

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 20: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Jul 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^ = The Raven Age support

** = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date