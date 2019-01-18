Swallow The Sun share video for Firelights

Earlier this month, Swallow The Sun revealed Upon The Water – the first taste of their new album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light.

The follow-up to 2015’s Songs From The North I, II & III will arrive next Friday (January 25) via Century Media Records – and the band have wasted no time in giving fans another track from the album, with a video for the song Firelights.

Swallow The Sun say: “From the ultimate depths of Lumina Aurea, we rose upon the water. Now it is time to light the first torches in the night. Death might be stronger than life, but love is always stronger than death. This is Firelights!”

Swallow The Sun have several live shows planned for next month and have also just announced a North American tour with Children Of Bodom, Wolfheart, Summer’s Circle, Hollow Cry and Fragmentum.

When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light is now available for pre-order.

Swallow The Sun: When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

1. When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

2. The Crimson Crown

3. Firelights

4. Upon The Water

5. Stone Wings

6. Clouds On Your Side

7. Here On The Black Earth

8. Never Left