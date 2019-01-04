Swallow The Sun return with epic new single Upon The Water

Swallow The Sun have released a stream of their epic new single Upon The Water.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album When A Shadow Is Forced Into the Light, which will arrive on January 25 via Century Media Records.

The follow-up to 2015’s Songs From The North I, II & III is said to be “fuelled by personal loss and powered by the will to continue" with guitarist Juha Raivio saying: “Every word and note I wrote, I wrote for singer, songwriter Aleah Stanbridge and about my own battle since she passed.

“The album title comes from Aleah’s own words, ‘When a shadow is forced into the light.’ That was exactly what I needed to do. To push myself out from the shadows.

“I’ve been pretty much a hermit in the woods for two and a half years. Gathering my life to write this album. That’s also why the subject is very personal and therefore hard for me to talk about. I’d rather leave it all to the music and words on When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light to tell the story. It’s all there.”

Ahead of album launch, the Finnish outfit will also release a standalone single in the shape of the 14-minute track Lumina Aurea on 12-inch vinyl and on digital platforms. It’ll be backed by an instrumental version of the track.

Swallow The Sun have several live shows planned for next month, while When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light is now available for pre-order.

Swallow The Sun: When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

1. When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

2. The Crimson Crown

3. Firelights

4. Upon The Water

5. Stone Wings

6. Clouds On Your Side

7. Here On The Black Earth

8. Never Left