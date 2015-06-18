Swallow The Sun will ‘bring the heart back’

Swallow The Sun have signed to Century Media Records for an album they hope will “bring the heart back.”

The Finnish outfit are currently working on the follow-up to 2012’s Emerald Forest And The Blackbird, and aim to release further titles through their new deal.

Guitarist Juha Raivio says of their sixth record: “This is something that has not been done many times before – and maybe for a good reason. But we could not care less about that.

“We want to take a stand, to bring the worth and heart back to the music in these shallow times. More news about this huge opus coming soon.”

Vocalist Mikko Kotamaki adds: “We’re really excited to be a part of the Century Media family, a label which has done great work for years with many bands. It’s good news for our fans, because from now on our coming albums will be more easily found all over the world.”

Their sixth album is expected towards the end of the year.