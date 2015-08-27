Swallow The Sun announce triple album

Swallow The Sun have announced their next release will be a triple album, and it’s set to land in November.

Songs From The North I, II and III will be issued via Century Media after the Finnish outfit signed with the label earlier this year.

Guitarist Juha Raivio says: “Making a triple album in this godforsaken digital and modern day and age? Many will say it’s madness. I say it’s to bring worth, heart and respect back into the music and to the album format where it belongs.

“This should never turn into a shallow fast-food industry where music is only downloaded one song at a time.”

He reports the follow-up to Emerald Forest And The Blackbird will contain “life, death, gloom, beauty and despair in their deepest levels and forms” and adds: “The three chapters are different but connected, one long journey through these songs written up here in the North.

“Music is holy, albums are holy.”

Further details will be issued in due course.