Susanna streams new single Longing For Nothingness

Norwegian art rocker Susanna has streamed her brand new single, Longing For Nothingness. The single as taken from her upcoming new album Baudelaire & Piano which will be released through her SusannaSonata label on September 11. You can listen to Longing For Nothingness in full below.

"Longing For Nothingness is such a melancholic statement - the true feeling of hopelessness described with beauty and viability” Susanna says. “The power of these words actually gives me yearning to live instead of giving up. And last but not least, it’s my whistling debut.”

Baudelaire & Piano is inspired by the French poet Charles Baudelaire in a similar manner to Susanna's previous album, 2019's Garden Of Earthly Delights (with her group the Brotherhood of Our Lady) featured musical interpretations of the surreal medieval paintings of Hieronymous Bosch.

"I wanted to approach this material in an almost dogmaCc way," she says, "to present the songs in a naked, stripped-down form, alone at the piano. These poems have so many layers and contain such rich expanding emotions to me."

Recorded at Atlantis Studio in Stockholm the record was made in isolation, stripped back to just Susanna's voice and piano playing.

"These words have the power to transport and transcend me, to new places, other places, places I didn’t know of before," she says.

Pre-order Baudelaire & Piano.