Susanna launches animated video for new single Wilderness

Norwegian artist Susanna has released an animated video for her new single Wilderness exclusively with Prog.

The song has been taken from the vocalist’s latest album Garden Of Earthly Delights, which was recorded with her new band Brotherhood Of Our Lady.

It launched on February 22 through SusannaSonata.

Speaking about the video which was created by Lori Damiano, Susanna tells Prog: “I have wanted to make an animated video to my music for a long time, but it was about looking for the right person and opportunity to do so.

“I discovered the work of Lori Damiano through Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy’s music – she has made artwork for several of his releases.

“My album is inspired by the Dutch 14th century artist Hieronymus Bosch and his vivid, surreal and colourful world. The video for Wilderness is a gorgeous fairytale based on my song and Bosch’s art – with colours, animals, spirits, different creatures and humour.

“I am so excited to show you this beautiful video by Lori Damiano.”

Susanna has several live shows planned over the coming weeks and months. Find a full list below.

Susanna 2019 tour dates

Apr 27: Bremen Jazzahead! Club Night, Germany

May 26: Bergen Nattjazz, Norway - Go Dig My Grave performance

May 30: Bergen Nattjazz, Norway - Joni Mitchell Tribute

Jun 01: Trondheim Moskus, Norway - Susanna & David Wallumrød

Jun 25: Risør Kammer Musikk Festival, Norway

Jul 03: Kongsberg Jazz Festival, Norway - Joni Mitchell Tribute

Jul 20: Molde Moldejazz, Norway - Go Dig My Grave performance

Aug 14: Oslo Jazz Festival, Norway - Susanna & the Brotherhood Of Our Lady