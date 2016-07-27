Surgical Meth Machine release Gates Of Steel lyric video

Surgical Meth Machine release lyric video for their cover of Devo hit Gates Of Steel.

The Al Jourgensen-led outfit issued the promo for the song lifted from their self-titled debut album.

Jourgensen recently announced that “it’s time” for another Ministry record. The vocalist previously insisted their 2012 album Relapse would be their last after his best friend and longtime guitarist Mikey Scaccia died of heart failure on stage with his other band Rigor Mortis in December that year.

Jourgensen said: “It’s been more than two years now, and I got more ideas and I have done albums with Mikey and have done them without him. I have a bunch of songs written in my head. It’s time to get another record out.”

Ministry will tour the UK with DevilDriver next month.

Ministry and DevilDriver 2016 UK tour

Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed

Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz

Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

