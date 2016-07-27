Trending

Alter Bridge extend North American tour

News  

Alter Bridge have added North American tour dates to their schedule in support of 5th album The Last Hero

Alter Bridge

Alter Bridge have extended their tour in support of upcoming album The Last Hero, with the addition of further North American dates.

The follow-up to 2014’s Fortress arrives on October 7 via Napalm Records. The band this week released lead track Show Me A Leader.

Frontman Myles Kennedy said of the single: “This song doesn’t push an agenda – it simply expresses a very common sense of disillusionment people seem to be feeling at this point in time.”

Their latest tour dates take place ahead of a European run in November, with Volbeat and Gojira, and follow their current North American commitments.

Alter Bridge new North American tour dates

Sep 22: Destin Club LA, FL
Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX
Sep 25: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX
Sep 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN
Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC
Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN
Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK

Alter Bridge previously-announced tour dates

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH
Aug 06: Bangor Waterfront Concerts, ME
Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC
Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Aug 13: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA
Aug 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

With special guest TBC, Like A Storm
Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm
Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

