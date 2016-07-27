Alter Bridge extend North American tour

Alter Bridge have extended their tour in support of upcoming album The Last Hero, with the addition of further North American dates.

The follow-up to 2014’s Fortress arrives on October 7 via Napalm Records. The band this week released lead track Show Me A Leader.

Frontman Myles Kennedy said of the single: “This song doesn’t push an agenda – it simply expresses a very common sense of disillusionment people seem to be feeling at this point in time.”

Their latest tour dates take place ahead of a European run in November, with Volbeat and Gojira, and follow their current North American commitments.

Sep 22: Destin Club LA, FL

Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Sep 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 06: Bangor Waterfront Concerts, ME

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 13: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

With special guest TBC, Like A Storm

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands

Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Alter Bridge Are Coming To The UK – And We’ve Picked Their Perfect Setlist