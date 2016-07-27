Alter Bridge extend North American tour

Alter Bridge have extended their tour in support of upcoming album The Last Hero, with the addition of further North American dates.
The follow-up to 2014’s Fortress arrives on October 7 via Napalm Records. The band this week released lead track Show Me A Leader.
Frontman Myles Kennedy said of the single: “This song doesn’t push an agenda – it simply expresses a very common sense of disillusionment people seem to be feeling at this point in time.”
Their latest tour dates take place ahead of a European run in November, with Volbeat and Gojira, and follow their current North American commitments.
Alter Bridge new North American tour dates
Sep 22: Destin Club LA, FL
Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX
Sep 25: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX
Sep 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN
Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC
Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN
Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK
Alter Bridge previously-announced tour dates
Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH
Aug 06: Bangor Waterfront Concerts, ME
Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC
Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Aug 13: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA
Aug 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
With special guest TBC, Like A Storm
Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
With Gojira, Like A Storm
Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland
